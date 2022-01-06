Bugfix&Balancing

FIX : Freeze when click the Loudspeaker
FIX : Freeze when result load
Change : More power up monsters after 15-day
Change : Reduced Bonus reward on HARDMOD
Change : HARDMOD became more hard
Change : Increased the EGG damage&range
Change : Marked "C" when mouseover on the Loudspeaker
Change : Yoon became more powerful when Fever
Change : Decreased the damage-Revision of firecracker
Change : Increased the chance of mutation
Change : Increased the max value of several skills
Changed files in this update