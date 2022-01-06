 Skip to content

Alice! update for 6 January 2022

Bugfix&Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 7978449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX : Freeze when click the Loudspeaker

FIX : Freeze when result load

Change : More power up monsters after 15-day

Change : Reduced Bonus reward on HARDMOD

Change : HARDMOD became more hard

Change : Increased the EGG damage&range

Change : Marked "C" when mouseover on the Loudspeaker

Change : Yoon became more powerful when Fever

Change : Decreased the damage-Revision of firecracker

Change : Increased the chance of mutation

Change : Increased the max value of several skills

앨리스! 개의 디포 Depot 1784632
