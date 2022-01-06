 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Toby's Island update for 6 January 2022

New Region - Island Spine and quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 7978396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch added 4 new characters and 3 new storylines full of lots of dialogue that changes based on who is in your party, your choices, and whether you win or lose fights. This content was added to the region that I added last patch.

(Big Stuff)

-added tullis and meegal story line

-added kagverathul story line

-added Dairus story line

(Small Stuff)

-fixed issue with some automated music playing when it shouldn't over hand picked music.

-added color coding to some names in the dialogue that I missed.

-lots of little back end stuff you guys won't see.

Changed files in this update

Toby's Island Content Depot 331431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.