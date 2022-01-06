New Region - Island Spine and quality of life update

This patch added 4 new characters and 3 new storylines full of lots of dialogue that changes based on who is in your party, your choices, and whether you win or lose fights. This content was added to the region that I added last patch.
(Big Stuff)
-added tullis and meegal story line
-added kagverathul story line
-added Dairus story line
(Small Stuff)
-fixed issue with some automated music playing when it shouldn't over hand picked music.
-added color coding to some names in the dialogue that I missed.
-lots of little back end stuff you guys won't see.
Changed files in this update