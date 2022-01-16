January Update

Ok...so...i have been absent for quite a long while now and I'm TERRIBLY sorry for it. I went through a very demotivating time in the past few days and was unable to put in much work into the game.

So, what did I add this time?

A new sfx for hitting notes.

You can now set note offset. (The lower the number, the later the notes will come and vice versa)

And some aesthetic, gameplay and audio improvements.

Again, I'm really sorry for the delay. If you find any bugs or issues regarding the game, feel free to contact me via the discord server or the discussion board.