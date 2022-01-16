 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rhythm Brawl update for 16 January 2022

January Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7978323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok...so...i have been absent for quite a long while now and I'm TERRIBLY sorry for it. I went through a very demotivating time in the past few days and was unable to put in much work into the game.

So, what did I add this time?

  • A new sfx for hitting notes.
  • You can now set note offset. (The lower the number, the later the notes will come and vice versa)
  • And some aesthetic, gameplay and audio improvements.

Again, I'm really sorry for the delay. If you find any bugs or issues regarding the game, feel free to contact me via the discord server or the discussion board.

Changed files in this update

Rhythm Brawl Windows Depot 1729901
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Mac Depot 1729902
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Linux Depot 1729903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.