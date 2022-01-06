Hotfix #4 - Fixed flickering of nameplates in DTM 2021 cockpits

Update details:
Download size = 177 MB
Client version = 0.9.3.084
Client BuildID = 7978291
Changelog:
- DTM 2021 - Fixed flickering nameplates on some cockpit dashboards
- GTO’s - IMSA GTO Classics Nissan & Audi:Increased radiator cooling
- Monza - Improved AI lines after apex of the Parabolica
- Nogaro - Improved AI lines in the second to last turn as they were seen going wide
- Scandinavia Raceway (Anderstorp) - Improved AI lines
- Silverstone - Reduced AI speed at the apex of Village (T3) as some AI were running wide and spinning
