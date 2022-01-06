 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 6 January 2022

Hotfix #4 - Fixed flickering of nameplates in DTM 2021 cockpits

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 177 MB

Client version = 0.9.3.084

Client BuildID = 7978291

Changelog:

    • DTM 2021 - Fixed flickering nameplates on some cockpit dashboards
  • GTO’s - IMSA GTO Classics Nissan & Audi:Increased radiator cooling
  • Monza - Improved AI lines after apex of the Parabolica
  • Nogaro - Improved AI lines in the second to last turn as they were seen going wide
  • Scandinavia Raceway (Anderstorp) - Improved AI lines
  • Silverstone - Reduced AI speed at the apex of Village (T3) as some AI were running wide and spinning

