 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ANOTHER EDEN update for 7 January 2022

Ver2.10.200 Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower

Share · View all patches · Build 7978085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Encounters

Update Information

Ensemble

・Added Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added a new Another Dungeon

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Daisy... New Ally "Daisy" is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter New Year's 2022 Special (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

　*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsubame Another Style (Felis Circulus) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Shigure Another Style (Susanoo) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

　・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

　・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

　▼Duration

　January 7, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – January 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

　*Each can be purchased only once

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

　・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start Ensemble: Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower.

[table][tr][th]Achievement "Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x100[/td][/tr][/table]

　Achievement: "Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

　The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

　▼Campaign Duration

　From the Ver 2.10.200 update to February 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

　Correct: –1/18(UTC) x1

　*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.200.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Changed files in this update

ANOTHER EDEN Depot Depot 1252601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.