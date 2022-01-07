Ver2.10.200 Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower

New Encounters
Update Information
Ensemble
・Added Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower.
・Added new maps and areas
・Added a new Another Dungeon
Encounters
・Ally Encounter Daisy... New Ally "Daisy" is available.
・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.
・Fateful Encounter New Year's 2022 Special (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.
*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.
[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsubame Another Style (Felis Circulus) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Shigure Another Style (Susanoo) [/td] [/tr] [/table]
・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.
Campaign Information
・Chronos Stone Sale Information
・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package
・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package
▼Duration
January 7, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – January 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
*Each can be purchased only once
・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus
・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start Ensemble: Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower.
[table][tr][th]Achievement "Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x100[/td][/tr][/table]
Achievement: "Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.
The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.
▼Campaign Duration
From the Ver 2.10.200 update to February 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
Identified Issue
・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.
Correct: –1/18(UTC) x1
*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.200.
Fixed the following issues
・Text and display issues.
・Other small bugs.
Changed files in this update