Ver2.10.200 Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower

New Encounters

Ensemble

・Added Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added a new Another Dungeon

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Daisy... New Ally "Daisy" is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter New Year's 2022 Special (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsubame Another Style (Felis Circulus) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Shigure Another Style (Susanoo) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

January 7, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – January 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start Ensemble: Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower.

[table][tr][th]Achievement "Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x100[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: "Scythe of Rebirth and the Crimson Flower" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the Ver 2.10.200 update to February 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –1/18(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.200.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.