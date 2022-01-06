Back Into The Swing Of Things: Part 3

Big Notes
-
The exclamation point now changes colors based off of if you have talked to an npc before or not.
- Red = They have something new to say. Doors and other objects with functions will keep the red color.
- Light Red = Nothing new to say, but they need an item.
- Gray = Nothing new to say.
-
Game can now be switched between fullscreen and windowed mode.
- NOTE: Returning Players will find that their game will start in windowed mode. Additionally Auto-Sort may be off as well. A note on the main menu has been added for this version.
-
After beating Meals Unlimited, Bicheal shows up in the club to sell all possible junk items (excluding proofs and that one thing).
-
Added the WarpZone Level. It has a new available warp maze after each dungeon.
Minor Notes
- Added a few more "fast travel points" back to the club. One in the Top Left of town, Bottom Left of town, and outside of the tower.
- Added to/rewrote several of the opinions on the first and second waves to mention criticisms instead of just the jokes.
- The background of Meals Unlimited now moves downward.
- Made several throwing, kicking, and shooting animations 1 frame longer before projectiles are spawned.
- Levels in "The Tower" have had their difficulty adjusted.
- The difficulty of "The Enemy Cast" level has been made somewhat easier.
Bug Fixes
- AutoSort setting is now actually saved with the player's savedata.
- Game Options are now also saved when exiting the main menu (in case a player changes the options on the main menu then leaves).
- Fixed an issue where the cursor on the gameover screen in the YApplicationHBC minigame wouldn't move.
- Moved a warp pad in the Tower Spiral to be not right next to a level (moved one square to the right).
Changed files in this update