 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 6 January 2022

Back Into The Swing Of Things: Part 3

Share · View all patches · Build 7978007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Notes

  • The exclamation point now changes colors based off of if you have talked to an npc before or not.

    • Red = They have something new to say. Doors and other objects with functions will keep the red color.
    • Light Red = Nothing new to say, but they need an item.
    • Gray = Nothing new to say.

  • Game can now be switched between fullscreen and windowed mode.

    • NOTE: Returning Players will find that their game will start in windowed mode. Additionally Auto-Sort may be off as well. A note on the main menu has been added for this version.

  • After beating Meals Unlimited, Bicheal shows up in the club to sell all possible junk items (excluding proofs and that one thing).

  • Added the WarpZone Level. It has a new available warp maze after each dungeon.

Minor Notes

  • Added a few more "fast travel points" back to the club. One in the Top Left of town, Bottom Left of town, and outside of the tower.
  • Added to/rewrote several of the opinions on the first and second waves to mention criticisms instead of just the jokes.
  • The background of Meals Unlimited now moves downward.
  • Made several throwing, kicking, and shooting animations 1 frame longer before projectiles are spawned.
  • Levels in "The Tower" have had their difficulty adjusted.
  • The difficulty of "The Enemy Cast" level has been made somewhat easier.

Bug Fixes

  • AutoSort setting is now actually saved with the player's savedata.
  • Game Options are now also saved when exiting the main menu (in case a player changes the options on the main menu then leaves).
  • Fixed an issue where the cursor on the gameover screen in the YApplicationHBC minigame wouldn't move.
  • Moved a warp pad in the Tower Spiral to be not right next to a level (moved one square to the right).

Changed files in this update

Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Windows Depot 1730392
  • Loading history…
Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Mac Depot 1730393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.