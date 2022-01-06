Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 18

Hi everyone!

Hope the new year is treating you well.

Update 18 and the new Liquid System are here, or at least almost here!

The past two weeks have been quite frantic but we still somehow managed to get it implemented, albeit in an admittedly unstable form.

For this reason we have decided to make this new update accessible only on the beta branch, so that we can properly test it and fix all the remaining issues before fully releasing it.

So if you are feeling brave and want to give it a try, make sure to switch your version to our beta branch. To do this, just right click on your game in the steam library, click on properties, go to betas, and switch the branch.

Be warned however, the version is quite unstable, so do not try it with your main run, or you might risk ruining it.

Otherwise, just wait a few days as we'll merge both versions as soon as the new liquid system proves to be stable. ;)

Let's start with the content list:

Liquid System:

Liquids have been completely reworked. As a result, all containers are now able to contain all liquids making working with them a lot more practical and realistic. Gone are those ugly exploits with infinite water. :)

We tried our best to make old saves as compatible with the new system as possible, but the transition still had its limitations.

For now, know that any liquid from an older version will still be drinkable but you won't be able to transfer it to any other container. Old containers will update to new containers the moment they get empty, so we recommend you try to get rid of old liquids as soon as possible. We will be removing the old liquids on a future update, but we left them there for now so that you could transition to the new liquid system without losing all your water reserves.

Animal Raids:

Seagulls can now attempt to steal your food and damage your crops. A fear system will make them bolder as time passes and more cautious the more of them you kill.

Mice can now also damage your your food supply as well as your crops. Control their population by setting traps and store your food in chests and sacks to protect it.

Crop Improvements:

Now that crops can be damaged by seagulls and mice, a couple new improvements have been implemented to help you protect them.

First, you can now build a scarecrow that should help keep seagulls away by making them a bit more afraid of you.

Second, you can now prepare a pesticide with soap and chilli powder (done by crushing dried chilies) which you can apply to your crops in order to protect them from both seagulls and mice.

Tweaks:

Chilies can now be dried and then turned into chili powder.

Perforated coconuts (ex-drinkable/drained coconuts) can now rot and work as temporary flasks.

Water reservoirs, puddles and raincatchers now lose water over time too.

Added art for the bug repellant.

Advanced spears now require rope to craft but can be carried on a satchel slot.

More Items can now be dismantled.

There's now a limit of 2 supply chests on the raft.

Waves can now damage the Sails and the supply chests.

Raft voyage is now one third longer.

Chests are now cheaper to build.

Fixes and Hotfixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented characters with the bug attractant perk from healing from their bug bites properly.

Fixed bug that limited the amount of bandage plants that could exist to one.

Coconut water now triggers nut allergy.

Depression now gets cancelled when close to death.

Added new items to the hammering tool categories for blueprints.

Tweaked food saturations.

Made Sun Allergy more dangerous.

Fixed a bug that was causing bandage plant crops to create bandage plant crops.

You now get 2 sago flour items from every sago pulp.

Dirt can now be hammered with any hammering tool, not just stone.

Sugar recipe now produces 4 sugar instead of 2.

Tweaked chances of getting hurt when using bows or slings.

Fixed some typos.

Removed courage requirements for applying aloe vera gel to wounds.

Fixed a bug that was making spearfishing on the beach a lot harder.

That's all for now. See you on the next update!