Early Access v3.4 Map update and extra features

Hello survivors!
Wishing you all a happy and joyous New Year 2022.
The latest update for the Unknown Region is here! I have added a map option as so many players requested. The new map update comes with new locations of exploration. I hope you enjoy the fresh take of Unknown Region. You can take a look at the trailer video here on YouTube:
Bug fixes and improvements:
. Added map option, allows players to know their location.
. Implementation of Ocean and swimming system.
. Addition a new day-night cycle with a dynamic ( Rain, snow, thunderstorm ) weather system.
. Beautiful new scenery throughout the game.
. Added starting items for every respawn.
. Added loot spawn on the beach.
. Added 2 more vendor locations.
. Improvements to the game loading time and save system.
. Removed range AI spawning in random areas.
. Added 9 AI bases around the map and range AI only spawning in the AI Base.
. Added new abandoned village and house.
. Added oxygen bar and underwater damage.
. Added loot spawn chest to the AI Base. Players can raid the AI base to loot items.
. Added ocean sounds and swimming sounds.
. Remove equipment items from the loot spawn list.
. Fixed cooking starting item amount
. Fixed issue with non-equips holdable not destroying.
. Fixed Leaning stuck after unholding weapon
. Fixed buying items with higher than the max stack.
. Fixed weapon not destroying on 0 durabilities.
. Fixed issues with the unable to place double door and double door frame.
. Reduce the game download file size to under 6 GB.
Follow Unknown Region on YouTube and join the Discord community, to gain support, leave feedback, and more.
YouTube: [url=]]
Discord : https://discord.gg/RcYKMsm
Changed files in this update