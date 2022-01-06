Early Access v3.4 Map update and extra features

Hello survivors!

Wishing you all a happy and joyous New Year 2022.

The latest update for the Unknown Region is here! I have added a map option as so many players requested. The new map update comes with new locations of exploration. I hope you enjoy the fresh take of Unknown Region. You can take a look at the trailer video here on YouTube:

Bug fixes and improvements:

. Added map option, allows players to know their location.

. Implementation of Ocean and swimming system.

. Addition a new day-night cycle with a dynamic ( Rain, snow, thunderstorm ) weather system.

. Beautiful new scenery throughout the game.

. Added starting items for every respawn.

. Added loot spawn on the beach.

. Added 2 more vendor locations.

. Improvements to the game loading time and save system.

. Removed range AI spawning in random areas.

. Added 9 AI bases around the map and range AI only spawning in the AI Base.

. Added new abandoned village and house.

. Added oxygen bar and underwater damage.

. Added loot spawn chest to the AI Base. Players can raid the AI base to loot items.

. Added ocean sounds and swimming sounds.

. Remove equipment items from the loot spawn list.

. Fixed cooking starting item amount

. Fixed issue with non-equips holdable not destroying.

. Fixed Leaning stuck after unholding weapon

. Fixed buying items with higher than the max stack.

. Fixed weapon not destroying on 0 durabilities.

. Fixed issues with the unable to place double door and double door frame.

. Reduce the game download file size to under 6 GB.

Follow Unknown Region on YouTube and join the Discord community, to gain support, leave feedback, and more.