January 6 (Thu) Update Details

Here are the updates made to Shadow Arena during the maintenance on January 6 (Thu).

Patch Size: Approx. 201.06 MB

Check out the details below, and we will see you in the Arena!

■ Preseason

The Preseason has begun. Preseason Period: January 6, 2022 (Thu) after maintenance – January 13, 2022 (Thu) before maintenance

Your performance during the pre-season will not be reflected on the previous season's records once the new season begins.

■ **Hero**

Decreased the basic attack damage by 10%.

Changed the “Zeal of Goyen” effect to the following.

[table][tr][td]

Zeal Effect

[/td][td]

Before

[/td][td]

After

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Activation Condition

[/td][td]

Activates when HP is below 30%

[/td][td]

Activates when HP is below 50%

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Passive Effect

[/td][td]

AP +150, Movement speed +30%

[/td][td]

AP +150, Movement speed +10%

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Special Effect

[/td][td]

Skill Effect (All): Skill can be used without consuming HP

[/td][td] Skill Effect (All): Skill can be used without consuming HP

2) Special effect activated for each skill

The special effect details for each skill can be found in the skill change section.

[/td][/tr][/table]

| Iron Pulverizer (RMB)

Changed the casting speed to be slower by approximately 0.1 sec.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill

Increased the cooldown from 7 sec to 8 sec.

Added a forward rolling motion when the attack fails.

Improved the charging distance from 7m to 8m.

Improved the charging distance that is displayed to match the actual charging distance that also includes the extra attack.

Added extra attack damage and HP recovery details in the skill description.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown -2 sec, Attack speed +30%, Attack range +1m

| **Gatekeeper (RMB)**

Increased the HP consumed when holding the skill key (RMB) after using the skill. Before: -200 ~ -1000

After: -200 ~ -2000

Increased the duration of the blowback effect from 0.9 sec to 1.2 sec.

Increased the cooldown from 12 sec to 16 sec.

Basic attack (LMB) cannot be performed while charging.

Improved the attack motion speed by approximately 0.2 sec.

Improved the charging speed by 33%.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –5 sec, immediately charge to level 5

| Corpse Cut A (Q)

Increased the knockdown effect from 1 sec to 1.2 sec.

Increased the charging distance from 12m to 15m.

Increased the cooldown from 8 sec to 10 sec.

Added a forward rolling motion when the attack fails.

Improved to perform basic attacks quickly after a successful hit.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –2 sec, Attack speed +20%, Attack range +1m

| Corpse Cut B (Q)

Increased the cooldown from 11 sec to 12 sec.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –2 sec, Attack speed +20%, Increased knockdown duration by 0.5 sec.

| Grave Digging A (E)

Changed the HP consumed when using the skill from -880 to -800.

Changed the HP recovered on successful hit from +550 to +1000.

Added the damage and HP recovery details related to the extra attack in the skill description.

Decreased the extra attack’s maximum damage by approximately 33%.

Decreased the cooldown from 12 sec to 10 sec.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –2 sec, Attack speed +20%, Attack range +1m

| Grave Digging B (E)

Removed the super armor effect.

Improved the skill casting speed by 0.2 sec.

Decreased the maximum damage by -14%.

Changed the HP consumed when using the skill from -1200 to -800.

Changed the HP recovered on successful hit from +2000 to +1200.

Added charging distance in the skill description.

Increased the charging distance from 1m to 4m.

Decreased the cooldown from 12 sec to 10 sec.

Improved the attack range description to match the actual attack range.

Improved the attack range effect that is displayed to match the actual attack range.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –2 sec, Charging distance +3m, HP recovery +50% on hit

| Blood Flurry A (R)

Changed to reduce HP by -150 for each spinning attack.

Changed the HP recovered on successful hit from +185 to +200.

Increased the cooldown from 23 sec to 24 sec.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –4 sec, HP recovery +50% on hit, Movement speed +50% when spinning

| Blood Flurry B (R)

Removed the smash attack and super armor effect. Super armor is only applied when spinning to attack.

Changed the HP consumed when using the skill from -1000 to -1200.

Changed the HP recovered on successful hit from +250 to +200.

Decreased the maximum damage by approximately 9.7%.

Decreased the cooldown from 24 sec to 20 sec.

Changed to no longer recover stamina when using the skill.

Added the following special effects that is applied when [Zeal of Goyen] is active. Cooldown –4 sec, HP recovery +50% on hit, Added final spinning attack

[Dev Notes]

Goyen was able to perform combos even while enduring a barrage of attacks from his foes thanks to the super armor effect granted by most of his skills.

Although there was the risk of losing HP when using skills, opponents found it difficult to challenge Goyen due to his ability to play offense and defense at the same time. Therefore, the super armor effect was removed from some skills and the HP cost of casting skills and HP recovery values were readjusted for some skills as well. As a result of these changes, players will now have to weigh the potential risk that can arise from failed attacks before performing combos.

Furthermore, we’ve also eased the condition required to activate Zeal of Goyen effect. Although the movement speed buff, which is useful for avoiding combat, has been reduced, this has been offset by greatly enhancing the effects of all skills. The increased usability of the effect will give players the opportunity to turn the tides of battle even if their HP is low.

| Switch Stance (RMB)

Increased the Patience Stance’s DP buff effect from +30 to +50.

| Radiant Pursuit A (Courage Stance) (Q)

Decreased the charging distance from 19m to 17m.

| Radiant Pursuit B (Courage Stance) (Q)

Decreased the number of total hits from 3 to 2.

Decreased the maximum damage by approximately 34%.

Removed the blowback and guard break effect.

| Sacred Barrier B (Patience Stance) (Q)

Changed the skill motion to knock back the enemy with the shield before trapping them inside the barrier when the skill has been casted.

Decreased the maximum damage by approximately 63%.

Removed the barrier’s explosion damage and stun effect.

| Blades of Retribution A (Courage Stance) (E)

Decreased the number of hits from 3 to 2.

Decreased the maximum damage by approximately 29%.

Increased the duration of the blowback effect from 0.9 sec to 1.3 sec.

| Breath of Elion A (Patience Stance) (E)

Changed the HP recovery effect to the following. Before: HP recovery 1500 for 10 sec

After: HP recovery 1200 for 10 sec

| Blades of Retribution B (Courage Stance) (E)

Increased the maximum damage by approximately 12%.

Decreased the cooldown from 14 sec to 10 sec.

Removed the effect that doubled the damage received during super armor.

Changed the effect from knockdown 1.3 sec to blowback 1.3 sec.

| Breath of Elion B (Patience Stance) (E)

Removed the -200 DP reduction effect for 8 sec.

Changed the buffs granted by the skill to the following.

[table][tr][td]

Before

[/td][td]

After

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Attack speed +10% for 5 sec

[/td][td]

Attack speed and movement speed +12% for 6 sec

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

AP +200 for 5 sec

[/td][td]

AP +150 for 6 sec

[/td][/tr][/table]

| Heavenly Descent B (Courage Stance) (R)

Changed the skill motion to land in the desired location after leaping.

Decreased the max number of hits from 3 to 1.

Removed the 5 sec cooldown reduction effect that was applied when the attack failed.

Changed the effect from blowback (0.9 sec) to knockup (1.2 sec).

Decreased the cooldown from 25 sec to 18 sec.

| Judgment of Light A (Patience Stance) (R)

Removed the 5 sec cooldown reduction effect that was applied when the attack failed.

Changed the effect from knockdown (1 sec) to blowback (0.9 sec).

Decreased the cooldown from 25 sec to 18 sec.

| Heavenly Descent B (Courage Stance) (R)

Changed to immediately perform the last attack when pressing the skill key (R) or LMB again.

Removed the burn effect and added a stun effect.

Decreased the max number of hits from 6 to 3. However, the maximum damage remains unchanged.

| Judgment of Light B (Patience Stance) (R)

Changed the max number of hits from 6 to 3.

Increased the HP recovery amount per hit from 400 to 800.

| Skull Crusher B (Q)

Fixed the issue where the heal reduction effect did not properly apply on successful hit.

Fixed the issue where skills could not be used if the sprint attack while having more than 50 stamina.

| Laytenn! A (R)

Fixed the issue where the effect appeared abnormally when using the Black Spirit Skill [Hand of Healing] while riding Laytenn.

| Exploding Bullet (RMB)

Fixed the issue where a bullet could not be loaded when reloading after the 3rd basic attack without bullets.

| Overload B (R)

Improved the Explosive Slugfest’s stun effect details to match the actual effect in the skill description.

■ Content

Adjusted the Trio tier scoring system to the following.

[table][tr][td]

Before

[/td][td]

After

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Kill, Assist: 1 Point each

[/td][td]

Kill, Assist: 2 Points each

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Kill, Assist Total Score: 10 Points

[/td][td]

Kill, Assist Total Score: 20 Points

[/td][/tr][/table]

Fixed the issue where the appearance of Ataraxia’s basic weapon appeared differently compared to the actual weapon.

■ Tutorial

[Skills] Fixed the issue where the tutorial would not progress to the next level even after completing the objective by using the skill Head Shot.

[Skills] Changed the effect stated on Red Moon’s skill description from invincibility to super armor.

[1:1 Combat] Added tutorial about the Black Spirit Skill [Kick].

[1:1 Combat] Fixed the issue where the Black Spirit Skill command keys were incorrect. Added a command key guide image.

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Pearl Abyss Website

The fixes and improvements listed below were applied during the January 5 (Wed) maintenance made on the Pearl Abyss website.

Improved the design of the cookie agreement banner when viewing the website on a mobile device.

Added more details to the text which displays when a purchase fails to go through.

Thank you.