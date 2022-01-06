 Skip to content

LoveBeat update for 6 January 2022

New Rare. “Snow Brothers”

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This winter, Meet SNOW BROTHERS!
You will get new rare “Snow Brothers” from January5 (After MA)



