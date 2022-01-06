 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 6 January 2022

Patch Notes 0.24 - 2 Endgame Bosses

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shades of Rayna Update 0.24 (01/06/2022)

Endgame Bosses

2 endgame bosses are added to the game: Wjolof and Folkry.

These bosses spawn as map bosses at the end of the map. Wjolof spawns in Howling Glacier, Folkry spawns in Verdant Backwoods. They spawn in Conquer mode after the campaign is over. Their spawn chance is 8%.

Changes

-Item duplication problem is fixed.

-Mayhem keystone count was not decreasing on use. It's fixed.

-All nodes were visible when mayhem keystone is used. It's fixed.

