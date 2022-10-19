NEO: The World Ends with You, an ARPG about a deadly game, is out now on Steam!

The “Reaper’s Game” lasts for one week.

If you can earn enough points by completing missions and become the top ranked team, then you will be granted whatever you desire! However, the lowest ranking team will be “erased” from existence.

NEO: The World Ends with You, an action RPG where Rindo Kanade gambles for his life in the dreaded “Reaper’s Game” is now available on Steam!

Enjoy comic-book style events featuring dynamic, vividly drawn characters, solve mysteries using a huge variety of psychic powers and engage in thrilling battles where you use instinctive controls to lead a team of up to six characters. NEO: The World Ends with You tells a dramatic story set in modern-day Shibuya in Tokyo, keeping the of the unique aesthetics of the original The World Ends with You released in 2007, but providing an all-new gameplay experience.