Xmas Patch 1.3C

Build 7977671 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 08:13:06 UTC

Added Antidote consumable 35 scrap

Painting banishment damage is now scaled based on how many paintings are in play (2 base + 2*number of paintings)

Added host option to disable Objective Stagger Timer

Fixed russian text in Terminus District, thanks to both Лис and Dalek-Kep for their assistance!

Fixed a bug that made the dash not override fall damage for non-hosts

Fixed a bug where the regenerate buff was cleared by med station

Fixed toct's fire summon no longer damages spawnables from a distance

Chat Messages now have semi-permanence

AFK detection no longer kicks players in the tutorial

Removed navigation from under the rocks in camp valentine

Effigies can no longer steal blood from snowman

Present event reduced to 20 spirit, put into event list

Evil Snowman put into event list

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from joining after banning someone.

Fixed a bug that allowed zombies to infinitely spawn tombstones.