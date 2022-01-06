Xmas Patch 1.3C

Added Antidote consumable 35 scrap
Painting banishment damage is now scaled based on how many paintings are in play (2 base + 2*number of paintings)
Added host option to disable Objective Stagger Timer
Fixed russian text in Terminus District, thanks to both Лис and Dalek-Kep for their assistance!
Fixed a bug that made the dash not override fall damage for non-hosts
Fixed a bug where the regenerate buff was cleared by med station
Fixed toct's fire summon no longer damages spawnables from a distance
Chat Messages now have semi-permanence
AFK detection no longer kicks players in the tutorial
Removed navigation from under the rocks in camp valentine
Effigies can no longer steal blood from snowman
Present event reduced to 20 spirit, put into event list
Evil Snowman put into event list
Fixed a bug that would prevent players from joining after banning someone.
Fixed a bug that allowed zombies to infinitely spawn tombstones.
Changed files in this update