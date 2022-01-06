Nomad 1.3.3b Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7977662 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 04:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

Just a quick update to fix a few things in the game.

Read below for the full changelog.

Thanks for playing!

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium.

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.



Changelog

Changes

Sky lighting changed

Foundations LOD distance increased

Vehicle engine SFX distance increased

Removed Christmas event although some items may still spawn within the world

All servers have NOT been wiped due to this update