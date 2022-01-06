Fixed a bug that when you loaded up a save file you saved on the research lab room, it did not let you continue from that room to another room.
Space Extra update for 6 January 2022
Space Extra 0.2.6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug that when you loaded up a save file you saved on the research lab room, it did not let you continue from that room to another room.
Changed files in this update