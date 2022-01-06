Outside Runners Beware!

We heard people were killing the AI using outside runs so we've added some nice play calling AI logic to the game. We also improved the blocking mechanics and balanced it out better for a more realistic run stop challenge.

We'll be listening to feedback on how you like this update and we hope the challenge is more improved now. Enjoy!

Team AI defensive play calling IQ drastically improved to choose better formations to counter offensive play calling.

Blockers force defender to face opposite direction now.

Blocking in open field less effective to help defense cover big runs.

Blocking improved where if player pushes enough they win vs warping or overlapping opponent when engaged in a blocking animation.

Patch Version 1.0.1.7