Patch 1.1.1

The newly added bar to the lamp has this chance to not show again so that's another thing to fix Sigh Still working on small patches and adjustments to make the game better. I am planning to overhaul levels 2, 3, and 5 soon after these adjustments and fixes. The lamp no longer gets stuck YAY!
- Fixed Tranquility Lamp getting stuck
- Added Tranquility Lamp battery level bar when picking up (kinda bugged sorry)
- Fixed Scanner recharge time bar stuck with not making progress
- Added highlight around physic based objects you can pick up
- Fixed Lamp charge done sound playing when it shouldn't
- Fixed "That" car present in levels 17 and 13 (no not false car)
