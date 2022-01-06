 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 6 January 2022

Update 2022/1/6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • To address the issue of the screen being stuttering during certain events, the event images display of the pool and spring have been temporarily minimized.
  • The effect of AC change spells on enemies will no longer work if the target's spell resistance is 100%.
  • Increased the probability of being cursed when equipment with a limited equipable personality is identify by an appraiser with a non-equipable personality.

Fixes

  • Characters and monsters that had AC+99 at the start of battle were no longer affect to AC changes caused by spells during battle.
  • The NPC's "When there are no more items in stock" event did not occur even if the conditions were met.
  • The "Item Teleportation (Yes)" event did not work properly.
  • In the "Selectable Moving Floor" event, "Move West" was wrong to "Move East".
  • The background was not updated correctly when "Yes" was selected in the "Selective Moving Floor" event.
  • Weapons with certain conditions could disappear when sorted in the item box.
  • The effects of SP "Wizard's Memory" and "priest Spell Memory" have been switched.
  • The name of the "training ground" set in the scenario was not reflected.
  • When selling stackable consumables at once in the store, the inventory amount was calculated incorrectly.
  • In some cases, items would disappear from the store when sorting through the inventory of magic items.
  • When removing a magical effect from a store, the removal cost displayed was incorrect.
  • When removing a magical effect from a store, if the total amount of money in the party was less than the removal cost, the effect could be removed for free.
  • The map name and selection item of the spell "Teleportation" would sometimes differ.
  • The cursor would not move to the next indeterminate item after a successful identify by the bishop.
  • Shoot animation was not correct.
  • Reviewed the initial volume setting process when starting a new scenario and when starting up.
  • Revised text color processing for items in scenarios other than using AUTO magic effect.

Changed files in this update

