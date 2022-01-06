 Skip to content

Scrapvival update for 6 January 2022

Scrapvival 0.2.0 Update

Scrapvival 0.2.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added placeable turrets

  • Added perk system (Speed Soda, Rage Soda, Health Soda)



    Speed Soda (gives you fast running speed and very slow stamina decrease)

    Health Soda (gives you up to 250% HP and fast regeneration)

    Rage Soda (gives you 10 times more strength on fist punches and slightly faster running speed)

    Each soda effect will last only 2 minutes, after that your abilities will return to normal

    In order for vending machine to work the nearest generator to it needs to be running
  • Jumping now requires stamina (not less than 20%)
  • Default sprint time was prolonged to 10 seconds
  • Added controls overview in options menu
  • Glock bullets are no longer physics projectille based, improved glock aiming
  • Fixed bug with escape menu appearing while leaving generator UI
  • Added UI stats indicators to generators and turrets
  • Added sitting animation when player is in the helicopter
  • Robots can no longer walk through yellow barrels
  • Added antiflip mechanism to helicopter

