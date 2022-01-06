- Added placeable turrets
- Added perk system (Speed Soda, Rage Soda, Health Soda)
Speed Soda (gives you fast running speed and very slow stamina decrease)
Health Soda (gives you up to 250% HP and fast regeneration)
Rage Soda (gives you 10 times more strength on fist punches and slightly faster running speed)
Each soda effect will last only 2 minutes, after that your abilities will return to normal
In order for vending machine to work the nearest generator to it needs to be running
- Jumping now requires stamina (not less than 20%)
- Default sprint time was prolonged to 10 seconds
- Added controls overview in options menu
- Glock bullets are no longer physics projectille based, improved glock aiming
- Fixed bug with escape menu appearing while leaving generator UI
- Added UI stats indicators to generators and turrets
- Added sitting animation when player is in the helicopter
- Robots can no longer walk through yellow barrels
- Added antiflip mechanism to helicopter
Scrapvival update for 6 January 2022
Scrapvival 0.2.0 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Scrapvival Win Depot 1809161
- Loading history…
Scrapvival macos Depot 1809162
- Loading history…
Scrapvival lin Depot 1809163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update