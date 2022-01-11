Patch 1.8.10.1 is Now Live

After our release of update 1.8.10 we saw a lot of community excitement and positive responses to the new map, Turbine, and new weapons that were introduced. However, one thing that unexpectedly happened was an unintended change in how Virtual Gunstock operates. This became our top priority and we immediately went to work on getting this fixed for you.
While we were working on this fix, we were able to review additional community feedback, and we were able to include some other bug fixes, as well. Please see the list below for detailed information on the adjustments included in this patch.
Changelog:
System
- Virtual Gunstock functionally has been reverted back to expected speed and usability
Gameplay
- Fixed a bug where if players disconnected during spawn jail time when they rejoined, they were unable to damage other players
- Fixed an issue where using elevators would cause a player to appear to be flying into the elevator as it reached its destination
- Fixed an issue where where players would appear to be flying to their spawn point in gun game
Maps
- Fixed an issue on Cargo on containers that was allowing some bullets to pass through parts of the container
- Audio adjustments have been made on Downfall to lower the volume of the wind when in the tent
- Fixed a bug on Bazaar Night that would cause performance to drop for some players after selecting their loadout
- Fixed a bug where elevators on Community Made Custom Maps would not function on custom maps
Weapons and Utilities
- Fixed body armor to correctly absorb damage on the chest
- Virtual Gunstock placement for the AK-104 has been adjusted to be more accurate
- Speed reload function will now work more consistently on the AK-104
Known Issues
- Some Oculus Home users have a issue where the game does not launch; for steps on how to fix this, please check our FAQ in the Oculus Home section on our website https://www.onwardthegame.com/support.html
- There is a chance that when using an Oculus headset on SteamVR with bHaptics it may not connect. If you restart bHaptics and relaunch Onward, this should fix the issue.
- Quest players can hear MARSOC team chat upon joining the lobby
- There is an significant performance drop when playing the game for long periods and then loading into a custom map
- Some PC players may experience performance problems causing framerate drops around the park area and near the burning building on Suburbia Night
- Some objects may not render correctly on tablet when using the air drone
- Players can hear audio from different elevations if another player is around the same vicinity but on a different floor
Changed files in this update