Patch 1.8.10.1 is Now Live

After our release of update 1.8.10 we saw a lot of community excitement and positive responses to the new map, Turbine, and new weapons that were introduced. However, one thing that unexpectedly happened was an unintended change in how Virtual Gunstock operates. This became our top priority and we immediately went to work on getting this fixed for you.

While we were working on this fix, we were able to review additional community feedback, and we were able to include some other bug fixes, as well. Please see the list below for detailed information on the adjustments included in this patch.

Changelog:

System

Virtual Gunstock functionally has been reverted back to expected speed and usability

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where if players disconnected during spawn jail time when they rejoined, they were unable to damage other players

Fixed an issue where using elevators would cause a player to appear to be flying into the elevator as it reached its destination

Fixed an issue where where players would appear to be flying to their spawn point in gun game

Maps

Fixed an issue on Cargo on containers that was allowing some bullets to pass through parts of the container

Audio adjustments have been made on Downfall to lower the volume of the wind when in the tent

Fixed a bug on Bazaar Night that would cause performance to drop for some players after selecting their loadout

Fixed a bug where elevators on Community Made Custom Maps would not function on custom maps

Weapons and Utilities

Fixed body armor to correctly absorb damage on the chest

Virtual Gunstock placement for the AK-104 has been adjusted to be more accurate

Speed reload function will now work more consistently on the AK-104

Known Issues