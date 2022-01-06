-
Fixed tiebreaker error that would say Blue won when Green won by Headstone/Tombstone
-
Added a button to the server screen that counts how many players are in each server
-
Other players entering/leaving your room now cause a sound effect to be played
-
Added an option to mute music when in a room
-
Fixed incorrect information in a rule [from "[(ATK CD / 2) - 0.1]" to "[ATK CD x 0.4]"]
-
Timer no longer lingers on the loading screen when leaving a game
Skeletal Skism update for 6 January 2022
v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
