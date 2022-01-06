 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 6 January 2022

v1.0.1

v1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed tiebreaker error that would say Blue won when Green won by Headstone/Tombstone

  • Added a button to the server screen that counts how many players are in each server

  • Other players entering/leaving your room now cause a sound effect to be played

  • Added an option to mute music when in a room

  • Fixed incorrect information in a rule [from "[(ATK CD / 2) - 0.1]" to "[ATK CD x 0.4]"]

  • Timer no longer lingers on the loading screen when leaving a game

