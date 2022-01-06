Update 1.0: Many fixes + Early Access goals reached!

Hi everyone!

With this update the game has all features that were originally planned, and the game is finally ready to exit Early Access. Some days of testing will be carried out to make sure the game has as few bugs as possible before making this official.

So what now?

The game will still receive updates for at least all 2022.

Not only DLCs like the upcoming Stalingrad DLC, but also new updates with new features, vehicles, weapons, bug fixes and more will be released with a high frequency as usual. During 2021 we released more then one update per week in average, and we want to keep this as high as possible, but we know that in the coming months, due to personal and technical reasons, the updates may slow down a bit, but don't worry. During Q1 of 2022 many new features are already planned such as new destructible buildings and props for all vanilla maps and editor maps, AI improvements, graphic improvements, and more.

Also, starting from today Nintendo Switch version of Easy Red 2 is officially in development as well, and it should require just a few month to be ready.

As always, you can report bugs, suggest features, and in general get in touch in Easy Red 2 Discord Server.

Also, here's the trailer for the 1.0 release:

YouTube

Last, here's the changelogs since last update:

•Fixed quick match auto join.

•Fixes in uniforms and faces.

•Fixes in animations.

•Fixes in gamepad controls.

•Fixes in mission editor and map editor.

•Fixes in multiplayer.

•Fixes in vaulting.

•Various other bug fixes.

Thank you all for your support, really, it's thanks to each of you that Easy Red 2 has become what it is over the last year.

I hope to see you in the Discord server.

Marco.