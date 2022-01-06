Build notes 1.4.04 - Minor patch

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Owl Boss soft lock bug
- Fixed Stone Scream's description
- Grabby Hands disables discard when Picking up a scroll, inline with other comparisons
- Fixed a bug when when resurrecting under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where equipped items would sometimes not appear on the game over screen when loading from a save
- Fixed a bug when loading a save when the player has negative health items
- Fixed a bug where the tooltips for Critical Hit, Dodge, and Stealth would show an incorrect bonus amount from Speed or Clarity
