Ring of Pain update for 6 January 2022

Build notes 1.4.04 - Minor patch

6 January 2022

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Owl Boss soft lock bug
  • Fixed Stone Scream's description
  • Grabby Hands disables discard when Picking up a scroll, inline with other comparisons
  • Fixed a bug when when resurrecting under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where equipped items would sometimes not appear on the game over screen when loading from a save
  • Fixed a bug when loading a save when the player has negative health items
  • Fixed a bug where the tooltips for Critical Hit, Dodge, and Stealth would show an incorrect bonus amount from Speed or Clarity

