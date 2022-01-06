Sunshine Manor v1.1 - Now Available

It's almost as if the screams of two bedraggled game developers were silenced in one fell motion! We're over the moon to finally be able to publish version 1.1 of Sunshine Manor which includes the following...

Achievements!

We've spent the best part of the holiday break squashing the bugs inherant within NWJS and thanks to our wonderful testers version 1.1 of Sunshine Manor includes the Achievements! Best of luck with some of them ... we're a little evil!

We've changed up how achievements activate, so if you've already played Sunshine Manor and have a save close to the end of the game. Boot it up and the achievements "should" ping left, right & centre.

Translation Infrastructure

As Sunshine Manor heads off to be ported for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Playstation it passes through the hands of our fantastic translation team. Therefore, we've added in all the necessary updates to be able to add languages as and when they arrive in our inboxes.

Quality of Life Fixes

We had a fair few players emailing us asking to add in support for arrow keys, as well as WASD and this is included in this update too! We've also revamped the main menu so you can quickly access the options needed without scrolling too much.

New Audio and Sound Effects

E.L. King, the voice of Ada MacReady has provided us with a host of new sound effects for when you cast your psychic powers, couple that with new sound effects around the mansion means that we're trying even harder to scare you now!

Sunshine Manor OST now available on all Streaming Platforms

We're over the moon to have partnered with Distrokid to put the Sunshine Manor OST onto Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, TikTok, Tidal and more!

There have also been some minor adjustments too ...

Fixed the image recursion on the Save Game screenshots.

Rocks & Clocks now runs a little differently, and took away the backtracking on new objects.

Changed Dungeon 3 slightly so one section is a little easier.

Made Gnarlie a little better at finding his way out of corners.

Green Dress Costume isn't reset when you open the Wardrobe later in the game.

Rewrote the Needlers so they're more uniform in their actions, pesky things!

Falling platforms trigger only when you stand on them ... I know, right!?

Made the Ghosts transparent where they needed to be.

The Glutton hits you even with half a body and a grumpy attitude.

Vestasia is now harder to beat ... sorry, but not sorry!

Coins drop on every level (almost) guaranteed!

The Slimes have been given an IQ boost and find their way to you much better.

Added a visual clue to the ship when you're invincible.

You can now skip the credits ... oops!

For Windows 11 users, you might notice an issue with audio lagging. If this happens please try disabling VBS and things should be smoother for you.

Thank you so much for picking up Sunshine Manor, all of the positive reviews and your emails of support too! Here's to the next update ...