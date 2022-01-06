Fixed treasure map bugs and increased treasure loot

V0.2.35
-Increased pirate tower damage
-Increased boat repair kit strength
-Fixed treasure maps so they wont place treasure in rocks and similar objects
-Increased treasure rewards
-Fix to Titan logic so that it wont "look at" the player when it takes damage while in the middle of an attack as it caused issues with some ranged attacks being instant targeted at the player
