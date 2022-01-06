 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Breakwaters update for 6 January 2022

Fixed treasure map bugs and increased treasure loot

Share · View all patches · Build 7976952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.2.35

-Increased pirate tower damage

-Increased boat repair kit strength

-Fixed treasure maps so they wont place treasure in rocks and similar objects

-Increased treasure rewards

-Fix to Titan logic so that it wont "look at" the player when it takes damage while in the middle of an attack as it caused issues with some ranged attacks being instant targeted at the player

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
Breakwaters beta Depot 1203182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.