Fire & Steel v1.1.0 - Changelog
Interface
- Added graphics settings.
Controls
- Added full gamepad support.
- Menus are now traversable via keyboard.
- In tutorial on-screen control texts now show gamepad controls when a gamepad is connected.
Gameplay
- Added Hard and Nightmare difficulties.
- Added achievements for completing all levels in at least Hard and Nightmare difficulties.
- Added Steam leaderboards for both Hard and Nightmare difficullties of each level.
-
Graphics & Audio Performance
- Audio performance improvements.
- Dragon Sense and physics performance improvements.
- General UI and audio fixes/tweaks.
Other Changes
- Added tail physics.
- Added ambient sounds to the tutorial level.
- Adaptive music improvements and new music trigger logic.
- Us developers debugging the game and speeding through it will no longer contribute to leaderboards/achievements. Likewise, removed all previous leaderboard entries that belong to developer runs :)
Changed files in this update