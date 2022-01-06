 Skip to content

Fire & Steel update for 6 January 2022

Fire & Steel v1.1.0 - Changelog

Build 7976507

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interface

  • Added graphics settings.

Controls

  • Added full gamepad support.
  • Menus are now traversable via keyboard.
  • In tutorial on-screen control texts now show gamepad controls when a gamepad is connected.

Gameplay

  • Added Hard and Nightmare difficulties.
  • Added achievements for completing all levels in at least Hard and Nightmare difficulties.
  • Added Steam leaderboards for both Hard and Nightmare difficullties of each level.

Graphics & Audio Performance

  • Audio performance improvements.
  • Dragon Sense and physics performance improvements.
  • General UI and audio fixes/tweaks.

Other Changes

  • Added tail physics.
  • Added ambient sounds to the tutorial level.
  • Adaptive music improvements and new music trigger logic.
  • Us developers debugging the game and speeding through it will no longer contribute to leaderboards/achievements. Likewise, removed all previous leaderboard entries that belong to developer runs :)

