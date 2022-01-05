0.5.0 Release

0.5.0 is the biggest Paint Composer update yet! Check it out and let me know what you think. If you have any problems or feedback please let me know and I'll get fixes in ASAP. Thanks!
New / Updated Features
- Note Velocities!
- Note Durations (new default SoundFont uses durations for most non-percussive instruments)
- Entire 128 note MIDI range is available
- Change Time Signatures at any part of the song (progressive rock compatible Rush, Dream Theater, etc.)
- Scrubber/Minimap to easily scroll to any position in a piece.
- Added 3d shader backgrounds that can react to audio waveforms.
- Pan the viewport up or down
- Export as MIDI! All songs now export as MIDI for more compatibility with other tools. All existing songs can be loaded in the newer version. New songs save as .midi and can be easily loaded in other software. Imported songs are ~2 dB quieter and the default volume for new notes in songs in ~4 dB quieter.
- Audio system now supports many MIDI features, pan, pitch bend, volume. Currently only works when playing back MIDI files that have these MIDI events but more features are coming soon where editing these will be available.
- Removed Arranger View (it never really worked well, and now tempo and time signatures can be changed on the fly)
- Use any custom SoundFont by dropping it in the window.
- Linux Support!
Fixed Bugs
- Export to .wav clipping issue fixed.
- Eraser sound is no longer loud as heck.
Changed files in this update