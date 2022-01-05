1.1.6 - Serbian, gamepad hints, mouse tweaks

Thanks to community member Lazar Ljubenović, Pawnbarian is now available in Serbian in both Latin and Cyryllic script versions!

The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or perhaps just suggest some changes? Check out this forum thread!

There are now onscreen button hints when using a gamepad (on by default, but you can turn them off in the settings), and you can use the mouse scroll wheel to select cards.

new: Serbian (Latin) localization

new: Serbian (Cyryllic) localization

new: scroll wheel selects cards (the same way gamepad shoulder buttons do)

new: togglable gamepad button hints

change: game font is now Libertinus instead of Linux Libertine (should be mostly invisible, but some things might look subtly nicer, and some issues for non-Latin glyphs were fixed)

fix: Dragon Drop sfx no longer missing (has been since 1.1.4? oops!)

Cheers,

Jan