New Map : Island F! Decision to go free to play during Early Access.

New**[/b][/u]

Added a new optimized map called Island F. This will be the new default and worked-upon map. Over the past 6 months, I have been working on a few different maps and learning along the way. I feel that my experience will now allow me to create a map that will be fun to play on, look good and run well on most hardware. Unless feedback is received on this, I will be removing every other map in the near future. This will allow me to focus all of my attention on one map and make it the best that it can be. At the moment, the map for Island F has been removed but it will be added very soon.

[u][b]BIG NEWS - Free to Play for Now**

-Desperation was always intended to be a hardcore survival PVPVE game with hints of an RPG. Over the past 10 months, it's been apparent that most players of Desperation were playing solo. This has made it very difficult to gather the proper data I require to tweak and fix the PVP aspects of the game.

I understand that $20 or even $5 for an early access game is asking a lot for most people. I want to provide the best game that I possibly can and with the current numbers of players and the lack of PVP data/feedback, it's just impossible. Therefore, I will be starting the transition to free to play for the duration of Desperation's Early Access stage.

Special Thanks

I want to thank everyone who has bought Desperation and supported me thus far.

Without you, I wouldn't have been able to continue working on Desperation and my dream of creating a game that I can be proud of and share would have faded. Your support has impacted me and helped me more than you know. For anyone who was willing to try my game but refunded it, I want to thank you as well and apologize. I'm sorry Desperation did not meet your expectations and I fully understand your decision. That drives me even further to continue and work on Desperation to increase its quality and fun factor. I hope to meet everyone's expectations in the near future and will be working hard to.

I hope everyone understands my decision and will continue to support me. Thank you again.

Fixes/Changes