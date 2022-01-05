UPDATE 1.6.1

Hi everyone,
little update!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Modified the animation of the death of Mother's Tumor.
- Changed a Jumpscare.
- Hall Of Fame names added.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed Energy Drink flying into the bathroom.
- Fixed note that says Hanna's name instead of Laura.
- Fixed overlapping Credits.
Changed files in this update