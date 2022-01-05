 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 5 January 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6986594)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed disguised/cloaked spies being able to block player destruction captures

  • Updated Minty Cypress, Pristine Pine, and Sparkly Spruce Unusual taunt effects to improve visibility in bright areas

  • Updated pl_breadspace

    • Fixed being able to place buildings in the forward BLU spawn room

  • Updated pl_wutville_event

    • Fixed a few static_prop models being used to stand on high up in the map

  • Updated cp_altitude

    • Fixed tree models in the 3D skybox using the wrong skin

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

