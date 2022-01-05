Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6986594)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed disguised/cloaked spies being able to block player destruction captures
Updated Minty Cypress, Pristine Pine, and Sparkly Spruce Unusual taunt effects to improve visibility in bright areas
Updated pl_breadspace
- Fixed being able to place buildings in the forward BLU spawn room
Updated pl_wutville_event
- Fixed a few static_prop models being used to stand on high up in the map
Updated cp_altitude
- Fixed tree models in the 3D skybox using the wrong skin
Extra notes