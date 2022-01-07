 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Assetto Corsa Competizione update for 7 January 2022

Assetto Corsa Competizione v1.8.9 hotfix update OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 7975928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear ACC racers!

ACC hotfix 1.8.9 is out now on Steam, refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.

1.8.9

  • Potential fix for pitlane status and opponent invisibility getting stuck for opponent netcars in certain scenarios
  • Added 100Hz legacy option for FFB frequency for older wheels
  • Fixed an issue with mouse potentially stealing focus in the MFD and creating a double selection
  • Potential fix for compatibility with some older GPUs
  • Yellow flagged car on the track map now always shows on top.

Changed files in this update

Assetto Corsa Competizione Content Depot 805551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.