Assetto Corsa Competizione v1.8.9 hotfix update OUT NOW!

Dear ACC racers!
ACC hotfix 1.8.9 is out now on Steam, refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.
1.8.9
- Potential fix for pitlane status and opponent invisibility getting stuck for opponent netcars in certain scenarios
- Added 100Hz legacy option for FFB frequency for older wheels
- Fixed an issue with mouse potentially stealing focus in the MFD and creating a double selection
- Potential fix for compatibility with some older GPUs
- Yellow flagged car on the track map now always shows on top.
Changed files in this update