Playtest update 0.7.5

Changes:
- holding SHIFT in Overseer mining menu will modify by quantity of 5
- Gladiator abilities in combat are now visible and translated in all languages
Bug fixes:
- Armory/Arena button will be now displaying correctly in all languages
- Arena victory screen will now have properly scaled text in all languages
- Adventurous quest will no longer add 2 Hero Menu icons and in case there are more added, they will be removed over short time period
- Tilanda will have it's 3rd Trait displayed properly
- bandit groups are now removed after victory
Changed files in this update