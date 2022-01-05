 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends Playtest update for 5 January 2022

Playtest update 0.7.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • holding SHIFT in Overseer mining menu will modify by quantity of 5
  • Gladiator abilities in combat are now visible and translated in all languages

Bug fixes:

  • Armory/Arena button will be now displaying correctly in all languages
  • Arena victory screen will now have properly scaled text in all languages
  • Adventurous quest will no longer add 2 Hero Menu icons and in case there are more added, they will be removed over short time period
  • Tilanda will have it's 3rd Trait displayed properly
  • bandit groups are now removed after victory

