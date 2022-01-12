Good day Wanderers!!
I'm really glad to announce that the UI Overhaul Update is now live!
I do apologize for the delay. Making a roadmap and following it is very difficult, especially with a team as small as ours, and I chose to make sure that the update was the right quality!
This patch introduces Paladin, a brand new hero who I find incredibly fun, and also revamps the UI entirely! The game looks a lot more professional now, I'm extremely happy with how it turned out! I've also added many new VFX on cards, to give the game that extra little "oomph" when playing awesome cards like Firestorm and Singularity!
Make sure to check out Falterfire's breakdown of the patch notes here:
And you can read the extended patch notes, including every card change, here: https://www.baronneriegames.com/ui-overhaul-update
I do hope you all like it, and I'm incredibly excited about the next patches to come!
Patch Notes
-
Gave the game a brand new look!
o The game has a brand new UI, custom made for us!
o Many cards now have much improved VFX!
-
Added an exclusive space for allied summons
-
Paladin has joined the guild! It's available for recruitment for 2500 gold!
-
Changed Silan's level 4 and 10 passive skills
-
Changed everyone's starting deck and pool
-
Experience Points tuning
o Experience required to reach level 2,3 and 4 was reduced.
o Experience gained in Depth 1 was reduced
o Experience gained in Depth 2 was slightly increased
o Experience gained in Depth 3 was increased
-
Most cards and items that gave "Evasion" now give "Evasion this turn"
-
Plated now reads: "Decrease damage taken and status received by 1 per rank. Plated isn't reduced at end of turn. Reduce rank by 1 whenever you reduce an attack or status card to 0."
-
Frozen now reads: "Skip your turn. Reduce all Frost received by half (including fixed sources). Cannot be Corrupted."
-
Predator now reads: "Increase damage done to enemies by {0}% for every unique debuff type on them."
-
Fatigue now reads: "Gain 1 rank every time you draw {0} extra cards (-1 per trigger, minimum 3). Increases the cost of all non-mana cards drawn by 1 per rank. Lose all ranks at end of turn. Cannot be Cleansed and ignores Purity."
-
Cleanse now reduces debuff duration by 25%
-
Added an additional music track for regular combats
-
Decks are now saved even if they were invalid
-
Rerolling monster cards will always yield a different result
-
Tweaked a few low-performing cards
-
Slightly nerfed a few D3 cards
-
Slightly reduced the complexity of enemy abilities in Depth 1
-
Added 3 new enemies to the 3rd area
-
Added 24 new cards unlockable with packs
-
Fixed many small and large bugs and issues
Changed files in this update