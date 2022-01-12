Share · View all patches · Build 7975915 · Last edited 12 January 2022 – 15:46:25 UTC by Wendy

Good day Wanderers!!

I'm really glad to announce that the UI Overhaul Update is now live!

I do apologize for the delay. Making a roadmap and following it is very difficult, especially with a team as small as ours, and I chose to make sure that the update was the right quality!

This patch introduces Paladin, a brand new hero who I find incredibly fun, and also revamps the UI entirely! The game looks a lot more professional now, I'm extremely happy with how it turned out! I've also added many new VFX on cards, to give the game that extra little "oomph" when playing awesome cards like Firestorm and Singularity!

Make sure to check out Falterfire's breakdown of the patch notes here: YouTube

And you can read the extended patch notes, including every card change, here: https://www.baronneriegames.com/ui-overhaul-update

I do hope you all like it, and I'm incredibly excited about the next patches to come!

Patch Notes