Jan 5 hotfix: fixed create blueprint button

The village update will effect the placement of crystals which means many of you will want to move your bases. Also, as many of us know, the crystals have given players way too much stone. I think it would be best to do a partial server wipe. Players will get the chance to save all of their creations as blueprints. Then I will remove all buildings. Apply the village update. And then players will log in and have to re gather materials but once they do they will be able to automatically clone their creations from before because they will be saved as blueprints.