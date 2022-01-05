The village update will effect the placement of crystals which means many of you will want to move your bases. Also, as many of us know, the crystals have given players way too much stone. I think it would be best to do a partial server wipe. Players will get the chance to save all of their creations as blueprints. Then I will remove all buildings. Apply the village update. And then players will log in and have to re gather materials but once they do they will be able to automatically clone their creations from before because they will be saved as blueprints.
Skullborn Playtest update for 5 January 2022
Jan 5 hotfix: fixed create blueprint button
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update