 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Star Traders: Frontiers update for 5 January 2022

Quick Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7975776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Happy New Year and welcome all new captains! We're pushing out a quick patch today to fix a crash with pinning the mission list and an oddity causing the repair times of hulls to be near random. Both bugs were accidentally introduced in release .19 and .21 and we wanted to get them fixed as so many new captains are piling in this week.

We'll be back to regular updates in a week or two, we've just launched the private alpha for our next game, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint and are getting that going before returning to the ST:F roadmap.

v3.2.23 - 1/5/2022

  • Fixed random, long repair times with ship hull
  • Fixed crash with pinning Mission list

Changed files in this update

Star Traders Frontiers WINDOWS Depot 335621
  • Loading history…
Star Traders Frontiers MAC Depot 335622
  • Loading history…
Star Traders Frontiers LINUX Depot 335623
  • Loading history…
Star Traders Frontiers LINUX 64BIT Depot 335624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.