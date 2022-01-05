Mascot Misbehavior

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Panda Peeps,

The final installment of Amelia's 3-part Phone Fling is here! And, well, not to spoil anything, but… You enjoy the female form, right? Good. Because you'll be seeing a brand new side of Amelia this time. A side that's a little less "Animal Pal" and a little more "ANIMAL WOW" if you catch our drift.

Thanks for checking out Amelia's latest messages, and we hope you enjoy this Phone Fling finale! We love this gal a whole lot, but we love YOU even more!

In fact… We love you SO HARD!

The Pandas