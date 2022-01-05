 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 5 January 2022

Mascot Misbehavior

Mascot Misbehavior

Share · View all patches · Build 7975762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Panda Peeps,

The final installment of Amelia's 3-part Phone Fling is here! And, well, not to spoil anything, but… You enjoy the female form, right? Good. Because you'll be seeing a brand new side of Amelia this time. A side that's a little less "Animal Pal" and a little more "ANIMAL WOW" if you catch our drift.

Thanks for checking out Amelia's latest messages, and we hope you enjoy this Phone Fling finale! We love this gal a whole lot, but we love YOU even more!

In fact… We love you SO HARD!

The Pandas

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 7975762
Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
