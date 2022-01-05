Patch notes – Sentience version 1.019551 (January 4, 2022)



Happy New Year Rogues and Sentinels!

We on the Sentience team hope you are having a great year so far and are happy to announce a long awaited and much needed update to our game.

Our 1.019551 Build features a list of large changes / improvements:

New and improved Compass (Located under Team Status bar).

Added Report and Blocking of other players.

Added new Spectate screen.

Revamped Game Mode UI element in Bottom Left.

Ai players added to multiplayer so you can always play and progress.

Improved free look controller support.

Adding Cross-play Support for when other platforms are added.

Added language support for:

German.

Spanish.

Portuguese.

Italian.

We have also squashed 100+ Bugs that were found along the way.

We hope you enjoy this new version of our game and give thanks for the continued support we get from our players.

Speaking of players, you'll see an influx of other players in the weeks to come as we bring Sentience to other Platforms.

Remember to follow us on Twitter and join our Discord to stay updated on everything Sentience