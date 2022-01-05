Good times to you!
Here's another update, to expand your journey!
Changes:
- Expanded the main quest.
- Added one more combat encounter.
- Added various combat animations.
- Added various combat sound effects.
- Reworked patterns of certain enemy skills.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with damage sound effect being too noisy sometimes.
- Fixed an issue with "Exhaust" skill not working correctly.
- Fixed some issues with dialogue parsing.
- Minor bug fixes and optimisation improvements.
Changed files in this update