OverTime update for 5 January 2022

v0.06

Good times to you!

Here's another update, to expand your journey!

Changes:

  • Expanded the main quest.
  • Added one more combat encounter.
  • Added various combat animations.
  • Added various combat sound effects.
  • Reworked patterns of certain enemy skills.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with damage sound effect being too noisy sometimes.
  • Fixed an issue with "Exhaust" skill not working correctly.
  • Fixed some issues with dialogue parsing.
  • Minor bug fixes and optimisation improvements.

