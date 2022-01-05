-
Upgraded Rails with propper sleepers instead of that horrible flat thing...
-
Added Narrow gauge rails
-
4 rail styles
-
1430mm With/Without Sleepers
-
900mm With/Without Sleepers
-
Rails can be combined/upgraded from each gauge
-
Loco1 steam train Converted back to its original Narrow gauge size (sorry if you were using it, its now tiny)
-
Added Narrow gauge Baldwin 2-6-2 Trench Loco
-
Added one Narrow gauge trailer (just so they can be used,more comming soon)
-
Added Link&Pin connection type to be used on Narrow gauge trains
-
Incorrect audio level on game start Fixed
-
More work on UI
Loco update for 5 January 2022
Narrow gauge + Propper rail sleepers Added +
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update