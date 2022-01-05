 Skip to content

Loco update for 5 January 2022

Narrow gauge + Propper rail sleepers Added +

Share · View all patches · Build 7975474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Upgraded Rails with propper sleepers instead of that horrible flat thing...

  • Added Narrow gauge rails

  • 4 rail styles

  • 1430mm With/Without Sleepers

  • 900mm With/Without Sleepers

  • Rails can be combined/upgraded from each gauge

  • Loco1 steam train Converted back to its original Narrow gauge size (sorry if you were using it, its now tiny)

  • Added Narrow gauge Baldwin 2-6-2 Trench Loco

  • Added one Narrow gauge trailer (just so they can be used,more comming soon)

  • Added Link&Pin connection type to be used on Narrow gauge trains

  • Incorrect audio level on game start Fixed

  • More work on UI

