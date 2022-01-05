 Skip to content

Plunder Panic update for 5 January 2022

Update Patch 0.7.3

5 January 2022

  • Sailing animation and elapsed time added to Matchmaking Search
  • Adjusted Matchmaking search timings
  • Chat functionality fixes
  • Able to enter a Private Match from another Private Match
  • Fixed AI pathfinding nodes on Lamplight Port
  • High Tide rowboat requirements decreased slightly
  • Rowboat tapping speed fluctuations for AI players
  • Multiple controllers in the Tutorial will no longer cause crashes
  • Various Bugfixes and Improvements

