- Sailing animation and elapsed time added to Matchmaking Search
- Adjusted Matchmaking search timings
- Chat functionality fixes
- Able to enter a Private Match from another Private Match
- Fixed AI pathfinding nodes on Lamplight Port
- High Tide rowboat requirements decreased slightly
- Rowboat tapping speed fluctuations for AI players
- Multiple controllers in the Tutorial will no longer cause crashes
- Various Bugfixes and Improvements
Plunder Panic update for 5 January 2022
Update Patch 0.7.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
