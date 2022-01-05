 Skip to content

Aeternum Quest™ update for 5 January 2022

Game Patch Vr. 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7975465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for the January 5 2022 Game Patch Vr. 1.0.3 :

  • Major localization and grammar enhancement.

  • Very minor bosses attack patterns adjustments.

  • Added a new beach battle background.

  • Added palm trees, seashells and starfish in the beaches areas.

  • Added new NPC's, interactions and inspectable elements.

  • Rainbow Feather is now sold at vanquiria's shop only when all of the towns as been visited.

  • Changed some of the texts for them to be more uniform.

  • Corrected more visual glitches.

  • Further improvements to overall game stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the gameplay experience.

We really hope that these changes will make the experience nicer!

Changed files in this update

Aeternum Quest™ Content Depot 1721511
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Aeternum Quest™ Academy Bonuses (1755510) Depot 1755510
  • Loading history…
