Changelog for the January 5 2022 Game Patch Vr. 1.0.3 :
Major localization and grammar enhancement.
Very minor bosses attack patterns adjustments.
Added a new beach battle background.
Added palm trees, seashells and starfish in the beaches areas.
Added new NPC's, interactions and inspectable elements.
Rainbow Feather is now sold at vanquiria's shop only when all of the towns as been visited.
Changed some of the texts for them to be more uniform.
Corrected more visual glitches.
Further improvements to overall game stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the gameplay experience.
