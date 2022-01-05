Small Update

Some small updates and fixes from the previous patch release. Enjoy!

Defender missed tackles should always show a popup message to provide players with visual feedback.

Defender pass defense improved for less open field dive tackles and tackles on the ball are more accurate.

Attempt to fix issue where ball carrier scores a touchdown and continues to dive which causes game to stutter.

Updated uniforms with changes to match cover art teams more accurately.

Fixed issue where game score message doesn't take safeties into account.

Noble Barns Bookshops - A royal barnload of books! advertisement added.

