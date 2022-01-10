- Fixed an issue when triggering the cutscene with Malik and combat at the same time would cause a permanent black screen
- Fixed an issue that would stop the heavenly bell from dropping when triggering combat near the NPC
- Fixed a crash when attempting to fight the Infused Angler twice
- Fixed a rare crash when traveling to Serpent Isles from Bilgewater in a specific order
- Fixed a rare hang when the Ruined King’s mist shroud was used
- Defeating the Angler Trickster now marks the chest as obtained on the map
- Fixed the Porohole in the Vault of the Vasani from freezing the game if repeated multiple times.
- Fixed collision being stuck on the defeated Golem in the Vault of the Vasani
- Fixed an infinite loading issue when accessing the light puzzle in Fathom’s Pharos
- Fixed an issue with the Difficult Diner quest not being completable if you saved/loaded during the quest
- Fixed an issue with bounty quests not getting checked off in the quest log
- Fixed an issue with characters getting stuck on certain elevators
- Fixed a rare crash when sorting slots in the inventory
- Added character names to mograph subtitles
- Fixed Healing Mist 2A not clearing Terror stacks from all 3 champions
- Various map icons fixed
- Various text and grammar corrections as well as description updates to be more clear
- Various other crash fixes
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ update for 10 January 2022
Patch 1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update