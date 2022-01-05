The Launch Trailer

Share · View all patches · Build 7975314 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 15:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Electricians

We are happy to share our First Shock Launch Trailer with You!

It announces a free to play prologue version playable from January 6th 2022 (tomorrow) on our Steam Page https://store.steampowered.com/app/1781160/Electrician_Simulator__First_Shock/

**

The game is launching at 17:00 CEST tomorrow, and there will be a gameplay stream from devs playing on our Steam store page. Come and say hi.

**

So without further ado.

YouTube

Electrician Simulator - First Shock is translated into seven languages:

English, Polish, German, French, Russian, Spanish, Italian and Simplified Chinese

BUT we won't be able to implement all of those for the release. They will be implemented very soon after the release as patches. We will post detailed info in tomorrows launch Devlog.

We would like to quickly recap the rules of the community contest that will be happening January 9th - January 16th as tomorrow you will have tools to participate :)

The steps to take part are very easy:

Download Electrician Simulator - First Shock on Steam

Play Electrician Simulator - First Shock from January 6th 2022

Take a screenshot of a scene in the game

Recreate the screenshot in real life (any artistic form is fine - as long as it can be used as a picture)

Create a file showing the screenshot and the art you’ve made side by side

Post them to our Steam Community thread from your Steam account

The first three winners will receive code for the full version of Electrician Simulator, and their art will become a part of the game.

Please submit the works between January 9th and January 16th 2022.

The development and publisher teams will vote for the best artworks.

Winners will be announced on January 21st 2022.

Yours Take IT Studio and Gaming Factory Team!



