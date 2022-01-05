 Skip to content

Medieval Kingdom Wars update for 5 January 2022

Update 28 - Camera and Pathfinding

Update 28 - Camera and Pathfinding

Hello Everyone,

We would like to wish you a very Happy New Year! We plan to do a lot of wonderful things with Medieval Kingdom Wars this year, and starting this year right with a solid update. Today`s update includes improvements to unit pathfinding, camera scrolling few more things across the board.

Hoping your staying safe! We`ll be back with a larger update next week as we continue to improve and expand MKW. Thanks for your continuous support!

And now lets take a look at what changes our 27th update brings

Changes and Additions

  • Improvements to world map and combat camera scrolling
  • Camera movement, zooming in and rotating now have the same speed no matter the game speed selected
  • Camera scrolling is a lot smoother and faster now
  • Improved camera zoom and rotation
  • Fixed rare issue where camera would get locked up and will not move again
  • Fixed issues with camera sometimes jumping to the corner while scrolling
  • Pathfinding updates when tasking large number of units is about 50% faster now to calculate the destination
  • Tasking units is a bit smoother now, especially when tasking small to medium groups
  • Tasking several battalions at a time is instant now without any delays
  • Improved world map light settings - it`s a bit darker without overwhelming bloom effect
  • Various improvements to the world map light settings
  • Fixed several achievements that weren`t working right
  • Minor balancing on ranged units and ranged siege units
  • Fixed couple of rare crashes (black screen) in the tutorial campaign
  • Improved lighting in some scenes and levels in the tutorial campaign

