Update 28 - Camera and Pathfinding

Hello Everyone,
We would like to wish you a very Happy New Year! We plan to do a lot of wonderful things with Medieval Kingdom Wars this year, and starting this year right with a solid update. Today`s update includes improvements to unit pathfinding, camera scrolling few more things across the board.
Hoping your staying safe! We`ll be back with a larger update next week as we continue to improve and expand MKW. Thanks for your continuous support!
And now lets take a look at what changes our 27th update brings
Changes and Additions
- Improvements to world map and combat camera scrolling
- Camera movement, zooming in and rotating now have the same speed no matter the game speed selected
- Camera scrolling is a lot smoother and faster now
- Improved camera zoom and rotation
- Fixed rare issue where camera would get locked up and will not move again
- Fixed issues with camera sometimes jumping to the corner while scrolling
- Pathfinding updates when tasking large number of units is about 50% faster now to calculate the destination
- Tasking units is a bit smoother now, especially when tasking small to medium groups
- Tasking several battalions at a time is instant now without any delays
- Improved world map light settings - it`s a bit darker without overwhelming bloom effect
- Various improvements to the world map light settings
- Fixed several achievements that weren`t working right
- Minor balancing on ranged units and ranged siege units
- Fixed couple of rare crashes (black screen) in the tutorial campaign
- Improved lighting in some scenes and levels in the tutorial campaign
Changed files in this update