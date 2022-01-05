 Skip to content

Inferna update for 5 January 2022

UPDATE 05.01.2022

Happy new year everyone!

Just a quick reminder, we've moved to a monthly update schedule instead of the weekly one, so the next update will be at the start of February.

Changes

  • When downgrading skills, any status effects applied by that skill are removed
  • In item tooltips only the item name & rarity text are colored according to the rarity
  • In the character selection, the selected character is highlighted in the list again
  • Danji is saying good bye for now and has left

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some minor issues in inventory handling
  • Fixed the name and classification of some two handed swords that apparently were axes in a previous life
  • Fixed a bug in instance spawning that caused it to fail with long run times

