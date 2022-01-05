Version 0.731.7.0

Hello Executives,

Just a minor patch today which fixes a few issues.

Fixed exploit where turning off and on a building repairs the internal turrets.

Fixed loading for single player Executron gameplay.

Fixed exiting star ship in fighter craft instantly blowing up caused by exiting from different star system from first entered.

Loading pre-generated seeds into the map editor now works.

Limited games now to a minimum of 5 systems.

Fixed AI switching off the HQ.

Can no longer pause the game during faction selection.

Gateway probes and light mining platforms will now repel each other.

Fixed problem with gateway not switching back on again after a power cut.

Can no longer accidently assign mining ships to outposts.

Fixed outposts not being constructed near outpost cores.

Removed old Cargo displays causing slowdowns.

Added fence around waste facility.

Added potential fix for floors vanishing due to Tactical wall display making them vanish.

Whilst the tutorial is in development and the UI is being upgraded I thought would help with a few things that I've noticed people thought were bugs.

You might notice your turrets not shooting at space ships, this is because you need to switch to red alert.

You might notice some buildings not appearing in the build list once you have researched them, the most likely suspect is that they can only be built on outpost cores in space, the building list will update when you look at one.

Speaking of which some ships can only be built at a large shipyard which can only be built on an outpost core, this is why sometimes you might see a ship greyed out in your design list.

If you want to add more cargo ships to a route then simply select one of the cargo ships and at the bottom you'll see some arrows to add more cargo ships to the route, remember additional ships will cost Energen.

If you cant see any ground troops or unable to move them please make sure you are in ground mode by pressing TAB or press the button at the top which toggles between ground and space mode.

Structures built on the asteroid and connected to the station complex will not blow up when their health reaches 0, only their internal and external defences will be disabled still making it worthwhile to attack them, this is also why you will see the AI repairing them as once their health reached half way up all the defences will come back online again.

I hope this helps for now until things are made clearer in the game, my main aim next is to fix bugs and make the game easier to understand by streamlining features, removing unnecessary annoyances and upgrading the UI.

Thanks again for all the help and feedback.

Cheers,

Rob