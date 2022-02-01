⛄ Patch 0.4.1 - Bugfixes & Improvements

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

💻 Bug Reporting: While we try our best, it is never possible to find, and fix, all bugs. Especially for a game still in active development. Should you come across a game-breaking bug, or experience the game crashing, please submit a Bug Report in the way we have outlined in the Steam Guide below. Please do also make ample use of our Bug Report Forums here on Steam.

Changelog 0.4.1

Usability

🌻 Mouse buttons can now be assigned to actions via the rebinding menu. Exceptions are the left, right and middle mouse button since they would conflict with our default click & drag navigation input

Bugfixes

🌻 Global biome configuration is now persistent over multiple sessions

🌻 Quest on top of the tile stack no longer changes when reloading a game

When having a locked tile stack in Creative Mode, repeatedly placed tiles keep their rotation instead of resetting their rotation whenever a tile is placed

Highscore now also uploads when it didn't change but wasn't uploaded before because of Steam time limitations

Other

Midwinter biome is no longer unlocked by default, it now requires Landscaper V to be completed

Updated Russian, Swedish, Portuguese translations

Even more memory optimization, reducing RAM usage by another 5-10%

💛 Thank you for your continued support!