⛄ Patch 0.4.1 - Bugfixes & Improvements

Changelog 0.4.1
Usability
- 🌻 Mouse buttons can now be assigned to actions via the rebinding menu. Exceptions are the left, right and middle mouse button since they would conflict with our default click & drag navigation input
Bugfixes
- 🌻 Global biome configuration is now persistent over multiple sessions
- 🌻 Quest on top of the tile stack no longer changes when reloading a game
- When having a locked tile stack in Creative Mode, repeatedly placed tiles keep their rotation instead of resetting their rotation whenever a tile is placed
- Highscore now also uploads when it didn't change but wasn't uploaded before because of Steam time limitations
Other
- Midwinter biome is no longer unlocked by default, it now requires Landscaper V to be completed
- Updated Russian, Swedish, Portuguese translations
- Even more memory optimization, reducing RAM usage by another 5-10%
