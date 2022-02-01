 Skip to content

Dorfromantik update for 1 February 2022

⛄ Patch 0.4.1 - Bugfixes & Improvements

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

💻 Bug Reporting: While we try our best, it is never possible to find, and fix, all bugs. Especially for a game still in active development. Should you come across a game-breaking bug, or experience the game crashing, please submit a Bug Report in the way we have outlined in the Steam Guide below. Please do also make ample use of our Bug Report Forums here on Steam.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2442517576

Changelog 0.4.1

Usability

  • 🌻 Mouse buttons can now be assigned to actions via the rebinding menu. Exceptions are the left, right and middle mouse button since they would conflict with our default click & drag navigation input

Bugfixes

  • 🌻 Global biome configuration is now persistent over multiple sessions
  • 🌻 Quest on top of the tile stack no longer changes when reloading a game
  • When having a locked tile stack in Creative Mode, repeatedly placed tiles keep their rotation instead of resetting their rotation whenever a tile is placed
  • Highscore now also uploads when it didn't change but wasn't uploaded before because of Steam time limitations

Other

  • Midwinter biome is no longer unlocked by default, it now requires Landscaper V to be completed
  • Updated Russian, Swedish, Portuguese translations
  • Even more memory optimization, reducing RAM usage by another 5-10%

💛 Thank you for your continued support!

