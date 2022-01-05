Weekly Update 301: Back on the track!

The holiday is over! We hope all of you rested well, spent some time with your families and friends, and are as positive as us about the beginning of the new year and about what’s to come in it to your favorite game.

After filling our bellies with grandma's pierogi, eating two buckets of gingerbread per human being, and compulsory viewing of “Home Alone”, the Development team reports back on full duty, and we – as always – counting on fruitful cooperation with our beloved Community.

This week, we are starting to get back on track with the withheld tasks, and diving into the new year with some significant fixes and Quality of Life improvements. Additionally, we are improving the newly added Frontier Pass event, to make it more clear, intuitive, and fun.

The ongoing Christmas Event will end on the 13th of January, so you have one more week to help Santa and defeat the Grinch. You will have one more extra week (till 20.01) to exchange your gingerbread and sweets for – among others – unique weapons or snowball throwable skin!

And now, let’s see what changes today’s update brings:



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. TheGirlonFire, MmMs, and starijaj – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.1.1 Beta

Quality of Life Improvements:

Siege engines points system:

– Siege engines are a useful and efficient part of every siege in the game. But the system of generating siege points to spawn the machines had some issues and inconveniences, like forcing players to move to siege camp to even check the number of available points. It takes a while and draws players from the fight on the frontline.

That’s why we are improving this system to be more intuitive and show clear and useful information. From now on, on the proper icon indicating being in the siege area, the icon itself and its tooltip will tell how many siege points are available and how many points we are generating per minute.

Combat log communicates will now tell you when and how many siege points you generated, and show a proper warning, when your points will be reset, due to siege end.

We believe those improvements will greatly improve the convenience of using siege engines in battle, save a lot of time for players participating in sieges, and make the system much clearer.

Other QoL improvements:

– Following the Community request, we reduced the chase radius for guards on Valley of Death and The Games tournament maps by half, Guards are now defending only respawn areas and their close neighborhood.

– Tweaks in the daily challenge of Dice Poker: reduced the requirements to complete the daily challenge, and added a special, stackable (up to 5 times) buff which gives 1% to loot chance and bonus experience in-game. Buff lasts for a maximum of 60 minutes, playing with Innkeeper gives one stack of the buff, playing with player gives two stacks. A game shorter than three minutes is not giving any buff stack.

– Reworked the Feedback, Bug Report, and Player Report Interface windows to match it with the new User Interface system.

– Reworked the Rewards Interface window to match it with the new User Interface system.

– Disabled “Join” button in recruitment board if a player is already a member of a guild.

Fixes:

– Fixed an issue causing that when leaving the game during the ongoing 1v1 glory arena duel, the leaving player could not lose any points. From now on, leaving the game during a duel will count as a loss and arena points will be removed properly.

– Fixed an issue allowing players to exploit the 1v1 glory arena to escape events.

– Fixed an issue causing a situation where players were unable to change nations through the balance system Mercenary NPC (0 days wait time).

– Fixed an issue where underdog temporary buffs could be brought on the main server from another server.

– Fixed an issue causing Quest Log to not support multiple groups of “rewards to choose”.

– Fixed an issue where during fishing players with the “Display the cursor movement tracker" option disabled were unable to see the cursor for the active pull side.

– Fixed an issue where the traitor status timer could be over but renewed continuously.

– Fixed an issue where at first opening the party interface by requesting the player to party, Party type tag was not translated.

– Fixed an issue where Kargald Champion Helm's skin was improperly cutting long beards.



